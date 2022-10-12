Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $657.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

