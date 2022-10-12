Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of ETN opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

