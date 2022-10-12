ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ELONGATE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $6,418.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE was first traded on March 25th, 2021. ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 tokens. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/elongatetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELONGATE is www.elongate.cc. The official message board for ELONGATE is forum.elongate.cc.

ELONGATE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELONGATE (ELONGATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ELONGATE has a current supply of 569,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELONGATE is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,819.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elongate.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELONGATE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

