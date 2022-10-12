Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire makes up about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Encore Wire worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.