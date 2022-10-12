Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 3.3 %

Entegris stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

