Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.