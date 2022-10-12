ERC20 Price Hits $0.0096 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $75.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.94 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022802 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00957215 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $75.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

