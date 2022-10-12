EscoinToken (ELG) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $158.39 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00016406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EscoinToken (ELG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EscoinToken has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EscoinToken is 3.14040406 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,013,400.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.escoin.ee/.”

