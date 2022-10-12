ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.80% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

