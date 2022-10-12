Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $159.31 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,297.74 or 0.06792356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion and approximately $8.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00090733 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,762,963 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,758,189.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,289.69745321 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6135 active market(s) with $8,284,353,275.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

