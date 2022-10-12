Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 10%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) was down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Approximately 108,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 225,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.50.

About Ethernity Networks

(Get Rating)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.