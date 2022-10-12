Euler Tools 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,403.00 (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Euler Tools has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $2,403.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler Tools token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler Tools

Euler Tools launched on April 5th, 2021. Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Euler Tools is https://reddit.com/r/eulertools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Euler Tools’ official website is euler.tools/landing. The official message board for Euler Tools is medium.com/@eulertools. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Tools Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler Tools (EULER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Euler Tools has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Euler Tools is 0.02781948 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,222.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://euler.tools/landing.”

