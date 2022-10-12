Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.60 ($0.61) on Tuesday, hitting €17.37 ($17.72). 986,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.91. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.