Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. 244,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

