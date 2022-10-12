Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,482. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

