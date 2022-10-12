Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. 68,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,005. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

