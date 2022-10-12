ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $61,562.80 and $12.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00679935 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008043 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011316 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is https://reddit.com/r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EXCL through the process of mining. ExclusiveCoin has a current supply of 5,851,627. The last known price of ExclusiveCoin is 0.01164318 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exclusivecoin.pw.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

