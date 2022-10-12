Exeedme (XED) Hits One Day Volume of $200,131.00

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $200,131.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 tokens. The official message board for Exeedme is exeedme.medium.com. The official website for Exeedme is www.exeedme.com. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @exeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme (XED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Exeedme has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 84,830,975.88031147 in circulation. The last known price of Exeedme is 0.06002665 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $228,162.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exeedme.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

