Factom (FCT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

Factom (FCT) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,446,821 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom (FCT) is a cryptocurrency . Factom has a current supply of 10,445,972.56105395. The last known price of Factom is 0.40752229 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $550.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.factomprotocol.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.