Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fearless Films Stock Performance

Shares of Fearless Films stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Fearless Films has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

