Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $284.00

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $284.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Desire (DSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Dinero (DIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Feathercoin Coin Profile
Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is www.feathercoin.com.
Buying and Selling Feathercoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
