Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $284.00

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $284.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is www.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

