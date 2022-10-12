Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,275.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

FIS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 102,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.67 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

