Financial Contrast: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) versus Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $5.11 billion 0.22 $326.49 million N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.60 billion 0.48 $989.32 million $0.98 2.45

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 1 0 2.00 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus price target of $14.65, indicating a potential upside of 95.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 158.33%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 16.58% 8.43% 0.92%

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, bills, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral pyme, pet, surety, various risks, and technical insurance products. Further, it offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had 312 full service banking branches; and 1,991 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

