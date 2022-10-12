FinNexus (FNX) Price Down 91.2% Over Last 7 Days

FinNexus (FNX) traded down 86.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $830.80 and approximately $236.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 91.2% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FinNexus was first traded on June 9th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,328,737 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @fin_nexus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus (FNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. FinNexus has a current supply of 176,495,406.66 with 34,472,129.66 in circulation. The last known price of FinNexus is 0.0002848 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $522.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.finnexus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

