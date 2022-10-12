FIO Protocol (FIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $2.07 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014977 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009038 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 817,464,129 coins and its circulating supply is 617,485,718 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinfio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialfio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FIO Protocol (FIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. FIO Protocol has a current supply of 817,284,835.3051486 with 617,263,533.7061771 in circulation. The last known price of FIO Protocol is 0.04077305 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,210,044.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fioprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

