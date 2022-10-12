First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3,499.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 523,966 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 17.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $127,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. 185,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,368. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

