First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

