First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.