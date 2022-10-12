First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.77. 55,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.