First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,176,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $297.58. 32,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,000. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.