First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.89.

FSLR traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $126.85. 37,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,388. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

