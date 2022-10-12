First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.90. 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

