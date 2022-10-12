FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FMC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.