Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,564. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.03 and a beta of 1.13. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,237,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

