Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 82.3% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.4 %

FEIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.