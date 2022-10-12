Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,272. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,201.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

