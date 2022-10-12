Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Shares Down 1.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 6,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Friedman Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries ( NYSE:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.