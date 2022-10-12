Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Shares Down 1.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 6,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Friedman Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.