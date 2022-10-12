Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 271.0% in September

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FICV stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

