Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Up 271.0% in September

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of FICV stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
