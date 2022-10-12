fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 4.4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 94,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,749,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $705.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

