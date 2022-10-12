Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 125,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,564. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

