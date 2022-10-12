Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 4,615 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 69,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

