GazeTV (GAZE) Price Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $599,130.18 and $356.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GazeTV Token Profile

GazeTV’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,270,296 tokens. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com. GazeTV’s official message board is www.gazetvf.com/news. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @gazetvf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV (GAZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GazeTV has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GazeTV is 0.00107881 USD and is down -15.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $355.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gazetv.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

