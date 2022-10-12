GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 4.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.10. 3,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,510,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.