GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Down 3%

Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 197,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 531,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 587,689 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.