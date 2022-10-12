General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.