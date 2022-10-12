General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 200,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,452,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.