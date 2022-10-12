GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

