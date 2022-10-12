GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.
Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.