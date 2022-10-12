Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The firm has a market cap of $303.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -142.86%.

In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Indemnity Group news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

