Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.14

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.