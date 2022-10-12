Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 23,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 38,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

