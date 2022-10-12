Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 23,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 38,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

