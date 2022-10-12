Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 23,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 38,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 111.54%.
Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.